Look Back ... to a land auction in Saks, 1949

Jun. 12—June 12, 1949, in The Star: Work began two days ago to improve a three-mile stretch of the Jacksonville-Piedmont road. State-hired workers will toil on this section of the route, until a contract is let to complete the project from Jacksonville city limits to Piedmont city limits. Although the original $704,000 project was cut down to about $300,000, the old road will still be black-topped with a width of 22 feet, and many of the curves will be straightened. Work is expected to be completed in about six months. Also this date: An ad placed by George Dial Real Estate Co., Anniston, tells of the upcoming auction of 52 large building lots situated about four miles north of Anniston, just off the Saks Road, in the Saks school zone. Some of the lots are clear and some have trees, but every lot is desirable in this fast-growing and developing section. The lots are part of what has been previously known as the Eros property.

June 12, 1999, in The Star: The Center for Domestic Preparedness was strongly endorsed at a U.S. Senate field hearing held yesterday at Fort McClellan, yet it's becoming clear that the Alabama congressional delegation faces an uphill fight to reach the funding target for the center that the delegation members set for the center in April. U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions heard from five witnesses at the hearing in Cadwell Auditorium as civic leaders and staff of the U.S. Justice Department training program looked on. Sessions held the hearing to spotlight the center's success and to promote its potential, with witnesses affirming the importance of the courses offered at Fort McClellan — they said the use of live chemical agent has made the training far more valuable.

