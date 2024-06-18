Look Back ... to a new job for Dr. Hooks, 1999

Jun. 18—June 18, 1949: The date fell on a Saturday during the time when The Star wasn't published on that day of the week.

June 18, 1999, in The Star: State and local officials hope Fort McClellan's property has a bright future as a movie location, saying the post oozes scenery and military realism that would be expensive to replicate elsewhere. "What producers like about it is it still has the classic-style Army barracks and the officers' row of older houses," said Michael Boyer, director of the Alabama Film Office. In fact, the Joint Powers Authority is considering holding onto some of the barracks that reuse officials had planned to demolish. "It turns out there are hardly any of those left," said Kenny Whitley of the JPA. Also this date: Anniston Middle School Principal Dr. Richard Hooks was named assistant superintendent of Anniston schools during last night's meeting of the city board of education. Hooks will assume his new duties July 1, Superintendent Jan Hurd said. Previously, the position of assistant superintendent had been eliminated, but state money is now available to re-fund the job.

