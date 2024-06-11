Look Back ... to historical recognition for a senior Anniston church, 1999

Jun. 11—June 11, 1949: The date fell on a Saturday during a time when The Star wasn't published on that day of the week.

June 11, 1999, in The Star: At 104 years, one of Anniston's oldest churches has earned a new designation: recognition by the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage. Gaines Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the oldest and only AME church in Calhoun County, was placed on the registry earlier this year. Gaines AME has much to offer aesthetically, said Sally Moore of the state historical commission. "Notable architectural elements consist of the steeply pitched, gable-front roof, beaded cornice, crenellated tower and flared steeple," she said. Pastor of the church is the Rev. Benjamin L. Little, who noted that good acoustics also enhances the old church's cultural value.

