Look Back ... helping a blind man acquire a new dog, 1949

May 26—May 26, 1949, in The Star: Graduating exercises for the Anniston High School Class of 1949 will be held tonight at the school starting at 8. A choral drama with a patriotic theme will be presented by the students. The presentation of the class will be by Principal John J. Nash and the response will be given by Dr. Ralph S. Owings, city schools superintendent. There are 152 candidates for graduation, 23 of home are honor students. Also this date: Gus Nichopoulos, manager of the Sanitary Cafe, announced today that a special receptacle will be set out so that customers might donate their coffee money to a local man who needs some charitable help. Frank Sewell, the blind concession stand operator at the courthouse, lost his Seeing Eye dog, a beautiful German shepherd, four days ago in a fatal traffic accident. Touched by his story, some in the community are trying to help Mr. Sewell obtain a new dog from the Seeing Eye headquarters in New Jersey.

May 26, 1999, in The Star: Mayor Leon Smith signed a memorandum at yesterday's Oxford City Council meeting agreeing to float $5.1 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds to finance a public golf course. The proposed development will be built on 350 acres at the east end of Friendship Road by Jim Morrow Realty and Deep South Golf LLC. "Jim Morrow Realty is donating 200 acres for the golf course to the city of Oxford," Smith said. Money generated by the golf course will be used to pay for its construction cost. The overall plan includes the construction of at least a couple hundred upscale homes.

