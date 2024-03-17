Look Back ... to farming in Alabama, 1949

Mar. 17—March 17, 1949, in The Star: The progress of farming and its outlook for the future was the keynote of an address by P. O. Davis, director of the Alabama Extension Service, at the regular meeting of the Jacksonville Exchange Club held yesterday in the new high school cafeteria. Mr. Davis traced the general trends in farming in Alabama during the past quarter century, predicting brighter prospects in the future through mechanization, fertilization and more scientific planning. He mentioned that there are 30,000 tractors in Alabama today compared to less than 1,000 20 years ago. Two-thirds of the farms in the state are electrified, he said.

March 17, 1999, in The Star: Fort McClellan reuse officials are expected to vote today at a special meeting on hiring Jacksonville resident Kenny W. Whitley to direct the development effort. Whitley, a retired colonel and commander of the Anniston Army Depot from 1989-91, would become the first executive director of the Fort McClellan Development Joint Powers Authority, a board made up of Anniston, Calhoun County and state representatives. [Whitley got the job, according to an account in the following day's paper.]