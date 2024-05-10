Look Back ... to Boys State participants announced, 1949

May 10—May 10, 1949, in The Star: Five local youths have been chosen to represent Anniston Post No. 26, American Legion, at the annual Boys' State to be held at the University of Alabama. Four are from Anniston High School and one is from Alexandria High School. The Anniston boys are L. E. Strickland, 227 East E. Street; A. J. Winfield, 719 Blue Ridge Drive; R. L. Lumpkin, 108 East 21st St.; and G. K. Wingard, 1905 Davis St. Alexandria is represented by T. J. Doss of Pelham Heights.

May 10, 1999, in The Star: Carol Spivey, a licensed funeral director, wants to offer customers a lower-priced alternative to what they're likely to find at funeral homes. Accordingly, about four weeks ago in Oxford she opened Premier Caskets, where customers can walk in and select a brand-new, discount priced casket for themselves or a loved one. Such businesses have been cropping up all over the country in recent years.

