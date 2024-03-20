Look Back ... to a battalion 'parade', 1949

Mar. 20—March 20, 1949, in The Star: An Army battalion on spring maneuvers from its base at Camp Hood, Texas, is scheduled to pass through downtown Anniston in a convoy around 9 a.m. today [it was a Sunday], it was learned last night. Men and officers of the outfit, the 56th Quartermaster Battalion of the Fourth Army, arrived here yesterday and spent yesterday afternoon and last night at Fort McClellan. Fully motorized, the unit has a complement of 450 men, 21 officers and 61 vehicles, sources said. Also this date: Groundbreaking exercises to dedicate the construction of an addition to the educational building of the First Baptist Church in Oxford will take place this afternoon starting at 2:30, Dr. Virgil M. Gardner, pastor, has announced.

March 20, 1999, in The Star: The scramble to claim millions of dollars in equipment from Fort McClellan is far from over, but the Army, at least temporarily, won't remove property from the base's fire department or the Noble Army Health Clinic. The decision follows request for a moratorium by Sen. Jeff Sessions and Rep. Bob Riley and members of the Joint Powers Authority, who want to keep the equipment for future occupants of the base.