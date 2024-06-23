Look Back ... to Anniston schools avoiding takeover, 1999

Jun. 23—June 23, 1949, in The Star: Jack Boswell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry P. Boswell of Oxford, Rt. 2, a June graduate of the school of engineering at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, was listed on the Dean's Honor Roll for the spring quarter. He was also a member of the Eta Kappa Nu honorary society for electrical engineers. Also this date: Going along with national policy on the matter, the Choccolocco Council of Boy Scouts has reduced the age level required to be a member in all three branches of Scouting. Boys who are eight years of age will be able to become Cub Scouts starting Sept. 1. Moving up a level, the Boy Scout troops will start registering 11-year-olds in their organization starting also in September. The new Senior program in Scouting will be known as Exploring. It, too, begins Sept. 1, 1949, and will replace the present Senior Scouting program.

June 20, 1999, in The Star: Public officials and education leaders across Anniston are relieved today to learn that the Alabama Department of Education would not be taking over operation of Anniston schools due to academic deficiencies. Anniston High School was one of 34 individual schools treated by state takeover and the Anniston system was the only one in the state targeted for possible takeover.

Assistant Metro Editor Bill Edwards: 256-236-1551. On Twitter @bedwards_star.