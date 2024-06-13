What to look out for to avoid heat exhaustion

What to look out for to avoid heat exhaustion

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Summer is just around the corner it’s important to stay safe while enjoying the warmer temperatures.

With a triple-digit heat index expected this week, 27 News spoke with a local emergency room physician to see what heat-illness signs to look out for.

“Everyone is excited for summer to come,” Dr. Chad Gustin said. “Get out there for all the sporting events, family get-togethers, but you’ve got to remember you’ve got to prepare. So if you know its gonna be hot weather, you’ve got to plan ahead.”

Dr. Gustin said if you’re outside and suddenly stop sweating or get the chills, it’s time to get out of the heat. He says cool yourself off and sip some cool water. In most cases, he says doing those things will take care of it, but there are worse symptoms to watch out for.

“If you have any signs of heat stroke,” Gustin said, “that’s heat exhaustion plus neurologic signs so confusion, really bad headache, you get vision changes, you start having uncontrolled nausea/vomiting those are signs of heat stroke where you need to get to an ER.”

