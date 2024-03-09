Take a look around sprawling Johnson County horse facility on sale for more than $7M

A property being called the largest equestrian facility in the Kansas City area is now on the market.

The facility, 9100 Cedar Niles Road in Lenexa, encompasses more than 140 acres and comes with 63,780 square feet of indoor horse stables hosted by Fire Stables. That’s in addition to the 5,760-square-foot, Cape Cod-style home with four bedrooms and a wraparound porch.

The four-bedroom house at 9100 Cedar Niles Road in Lenexa features a wraparound porch, giving people a look at the backyard, which includes the largest equestrian facility in the area.

The stable and home are packaged together for $7,840,000, according to the listing by real estate firm Reece Nichols.

The home offers extravagant amenities for horse enthusiasts and a picturesque backdrop for hosting all kinds of events, according to the listing.

Attached to the stables are two heated and air-conditioned indoor arenas, both measured at 200 feet by 100 feet. They have surround sound through the lobby and viewing rooms. When the weather is nice, you can take a ride in the slightly larger outdoor arena.

The property at 9100 Cedar Niles Road in Lenexa is set on 145.2 acres, with an 84-stable equestrian facility.

The roof of the stable is covered with solar panels, and there are six wash stalls, 10 tack-up stalls and private tack lockers to store equipment. There are private offices inside the indoor arenas, including some with a view of the horses when they are riding around indoors.

A 3,708 square foot greenhouse was added to the property in 2022, and the outbuildings provide another 22,375 square feet of storage. There is also a private pond and a gazebo with outdoor seating arrangements for weddings.

One of the viewing rooms inside the indoor horse riding facility at 9100 Cedar Niles Road in Lenexa gives visitors a clear view of the horses.

Kansas City area realtor Maggie Harrison posted a video on Instagram about the house, and a few commenters shared their experiences with the property as a wedding venue.

“My daughter got married here! Hence, my profile pic!” said one person.

“Our daughter and SIL were married here in 2019, beautiful facility!” another user said.

“I worked a wedding here once when I was part-timing in catering. The Budweiser Clydesdales were being stabled there at the same time, I got to see them up close and pet one. So cool!,” one person wrote.

“We got married in that gazebo and had our reception inside!” one person commented.

Nearby schools include Mize Elementary School, Lexington Trails Middle School and De Soto High School.