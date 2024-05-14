A look at area state Legislature primary races: Some are competitive, some are not

May 13—MORGANTOWN — Tuesday's primary election will see a handful of competitive races for area state legislative seats—a few will sail through to face an opponent in November, and a few are unchallenged in either election and can tentatively look forward to remaining in office, if no opposing candidates emerge between now and November.

Here is a look at Tuesday's slate for area House and Senate races.

House of Delegates 73rd District Three Republicans seek to succeed incumbent Delegate Amy Summers—former majority leader and current Health chair—who is retiring. They are Fred Guidi and Bryan Smith, both of Grafton, and Rick Wolfe, of Bridgeport. No Democrat is running.

74th District Incumbent Republican Michael DeVault and Democrat Frankie Delapas, both of Fairmont, have no opposition and will face off in November.

75th District Incumbent Republican Phil Mallow faces GOP challenger David Kennedy. Both hail from Fairmont. The winner will face Democrat Stephanie Spears Tomana, of Idamay. Mallow defeated Tomana in 2022, with 2.923 votes (54.52 %) to Tomana's 2, 438 (45.8 %).

76th District Two Republicans and two Democrats are vying for this open seat. Incumbent Democrat Joey Garcia is running for state Senate (see below). On the Republican side are Jon Dodds, of Fairmont, and Toby Heaney, of Fairview. Dodds lost to Garcia in 2022, with Garcia tallying 2, 485 votes (54.58 %) to Dodds' 2, 068 (45.42 %). The Democrats are Rick Garcia and Tom Mainella, both of Fairmont.

77th District Incumbent Republican Joe Statler has no challenger in the primary or November.

78th District Incumbent Republican Geno Chiarelli and Democrat Diane Market Gaston are unchallenged and will face off in November.

79th District Incumbent Democrat Evan Hansen has no challenger in the primary or November.

80th District Incumbent Democrat John Williams and Republican Summer Hartley have no opposition and will face off in November.

81st District Incumbent Democrat was appointed to this seat and sworn in last May. She is seeking election to her first full term and has no challenger in the primary or November.

82nd District Incumbent Republican Debbie Warner is not seeking re-election. Two Democrats are vying: Bill Reger-Nash and Mai-Lyn Sadler, both of Morgantown. The winner will face Republican David McCormick, also of Morgantown.

83rd District Incumbent Republican George Street has no challenger in the primary or in November.

84th District Incumbent Republican Buck Jennings, of Thornton, faces GOP challenger Justin Hough, of Kingwood. No Democrat is running.

Senate 2nd District Incumbent Republican and Senate Health chair Mike Maroney, of Glen Dale, faces GOP challenger Chris Rose, of Maidsville. No Democrat is running.

13th District Marion County Democratic Delegate Joey Garcia hopes to succeed incumbent Democrat Mike Caputo, who is not seeking re-election. He has no challenger in the primary or in November. Republican candidate Jonathan Board, of Fairmont, suspended his campaign in March after he was named executive director of the West Virginia First Foundation, which is overseeing the distribution of opioid-suit settlement money.

14th District Incumbent Republican and Senate Energy chair Randy Smith, of Terra Alta, has no GOP challenger. He will face Mountain Party candidate Betsy Orndoff-Sayers, of Wardensville, in November. No Democrat is running.

EMAIL: dbeard @dominionpost.com TWEET @DominionPostWV