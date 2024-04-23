Look: Alligator wanders onto Air Force base, blocks plane

April 23 (UPI) -- A 10-foot alligator wandered onto an Air Force base in Florida and parked itself on the runway, right under the wheels of a plane.

The MacDill Air Force Base in Hillsborough County posted photos to Facebook showing the gator that made its way to the runway on Monday and crawled between the wheels of a plane's landing gear.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was summoned to the scene and relocated the gator to the nearby Hillsborough River.

"Our newest toothy Airman has been relocated to a more suitable environment off base. Special thanks to FWC for the assist. They think Elvis pushed this guy away from home," the post said, referencing a famously large alligator named Elvis that has been spotted on the base on numerous previous occasions.