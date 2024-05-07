Look: Alligator visits bank drive-through, 'did not have an account'

May 7 (UPI) -- An unusual transaction was caught on camera at a Florida credit union when an alligator wandered into the drive-through lanes.

Addition Financial in Lake Mary shared a photo to social media showing the gator parked by the teller window at the credit union.

"Just a normal day in Florida," the post said. "Can we even blame this little guy for wanting in on our 5 star service?"

A video of the encounter features commentary from a teller.

"Man, welcome to Florida where you go to work and casually see alligators just chillin' at your job," the teller says.

Addition Financial said in a statement to WOFL-TV that the gator was turned away from the financial institution because it "did not have an account with us."