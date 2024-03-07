Take a look: 2024 Miami Herald Spelling Bee in Broward
D.A. Varela
·2 min read
The 84th Miami Herald Spelling Bee for Broward took place on Thursday. The winner Jasmine Perez will now represent her county in the national Scripps Spelling Bee, a televised event that will take place from May 26 to June 1 in Maryland.
The Miami Herald, along with other sponsors, organizes two spelling bees every year, one for Miami-Dade and Monroe students and another for Broward students.
When some American users opened TikTok on Thursday morning, they were met with a full-screen message encouraging them to call Congress and say no to a TikTok ban. "Let Congress know what TikTok means to you and tell them to vote NO." TikTok has been under scrutiny in the United States for a while.
Rivian just surprise-announced an all-electric hatchback called the R3 -- giving the company a big Apple-esque "one more thing" announcement at the event that was ostensibly supposed to be all about its new R2 SUV. While we knew Rivian was working on an "R3," I'm not sure many people expected it to look quite like this. Unfortunately, the company didn't immediately share... any real details whatsoever about when the R3 will be available, or how much it will cost.
Uber Eats is adding a live location-sharing capability to help couriers find customers in difficult-to-find locations, including public places such as campus courtyards, parks and playgrounds. Uber Eats is available in more than 11,000 cities across six continents. When users make a “meet outside” or “meet at door” order on Uber Eats, they’ll be notified that their location is being shared with the courier, which turns on when the courier is three minutes away and the customer is within 100 meters of the drop-off site.