Take a look: 2024 Miami Herald Spelling Bee in Broward

The 84th Miami Herald Spelling Bee for Broward took place on Thursday. The winner Jasmine Perez will now represent her county in the national Scripps Spelling Bee, a televised event that will take place from May 26 to June 1 in Maryland.

The Miami Herald, along with other sponsors, organizes two spelling bees every year, one for Miami-Dade and Monroe students and another for Broward students.

