Lonzo Ball says ongoing shooting issues 'just in my head'

Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball wipes his face late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 107-96 loss to the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game in Boston on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Lonzo Ball is in a shooting slump, and he thinks he knows where the problem is.

"It's just in my head to be honest," Ball said. "I know I can shoot the ball."

The Lakers rookie had nine points in a 107-96 loss to Boston on Wednesday night, shooting just 4 of 15 from the field and 1 of 5 from the 3-point line. He entered the night shooting 29.9 percent from the floor in his first 10 NBA games, including 23 percent over his previous three contests.

This after he hit 55 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range in his lone season at UCLA. Ball said he hasn't changed much from his approach in college.

"It's a long season. Just have to stay positive and keep putting in work," Ball said. "It's going to show for itself. Obviously, right now I'm not making no shots. But I'm going to keep shooting."

Ball said the Lakers haven't suggested tweaking his funky shooting mechanics, which include pushing the ball with his right hand from next to his left ear.

"I'm just trying to work on balance. That's what (coach) Luke (Walton) and Magic (Johnson) have been telling me," Ball said. "That's the problem right now. Just balance."

His ability to distribute the ball hasn't tailed off, at least. He had six assists Wednesday and has 22 over the last three games.

Los Angeles continues its four-game trip Thursday night at Washington.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower