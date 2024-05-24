Longwood police search for men who got into shootout with construction crew near hospital

Police in Longwood are looking for two men who got into a shootout with construction workers outside a hospital.

This happened on Wednesday morning at Orlando-Health’s South Seminole Campus.

Crews working on a new building noticed two masked men stealing equipment.

An employee confronted the men, but one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

One of the construction workers then retrieved a gun and started shooting back.

Police said the masked men made their getaway in a black four-door sedan.

