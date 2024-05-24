Longview second graders design replacements for fallen Baltimore bridge

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview second graders at Bailey Elementary were helping out people in Baltimore recently by submitting designs for their bridge replacement.

“The students in my class, as IB learners, wanted to take their knowledge of construction and help design a safe bridge for the people to use in Baltimore, Maryland. We worked diligently coming up with ideas and designing plans,” said second grade teacher, Heather Durham.

Durham said they have sent in their design proposals and have already heard back from the Baltimore mayor.

“I reached out to the mayor and asked if he would be interested in us sending him our designs. He answered me today and said he would welcome our designs and would review them and respond to us in kind,” said Durham.

She said her and the students have already started brainstorming for their next project to help the community.

