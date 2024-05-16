Longview Fire Department to offer lifesaving bleeding control courses

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department is offering Stop the Bleed courses on the second Monday of each month for people interested in learning the lifesaving techniques.

Want to stay overnight with giraffes? New East Texas inn will offer unique animal encounters

According to a release, there are seven classes available for registration and will teach three different bleeding control actions at the training center on 411 American Legion Blvd.

Available classes are on:

June 10

July 8

August 12

September 9

October 14

November 11

December 9

The three techniques include how to apply pressure to a wound, packing a wound to control bleeding and applying a tourniquet correctly.

Classes will reportedly begin at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, people can contact Chief Amy Hooten at 903-237-1210.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.