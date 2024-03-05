Longview choir needs $70,000 to perform at D-Day memorial in France

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD said that the Longview High School Lobo Choir is only $70,000 short of their $200,000 goal to be able to perform at a D-Day ceremony in France.

For the 40 choir members, it would be an opportunity to honor those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and to learn about history first hand.

“It’s one thing to learn about it in a textbook, or watch it in a video on the TVs that we have here or on TikTok, but to actually get to stand there and witness that this is where these men walked. This is where several thousand died,” choir director Melody McMullen, said.

According to McMullen, if the Lobos are able to attend they will be the only group from Texas invited to perform.

If people would like to donate to the choir, they can visit this link.

