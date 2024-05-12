Longtime WPXI reporter Dee Thompson dies at age 84

A longtime WPXI reporter and anchor has passed away.

DeHaven “Dee” Thompson died Thursday at his home. He was 84.

Thompson joined the WPXI team in 1974, initially starting as a sports reporter but eventually transitioned to news. He retired in 2009.

Thompson is survived by his two daughters and two grandchildren.

A memorial visitation is planned for May 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home on Route 68 in Rochester.

