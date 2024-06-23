Longtime Washington Park politician remembered for his political savvy, hard work

The funeral for longtime politician and elected official Ferris Williams was held Saturday at Southern Mission Baptist Church in East St. Louis.

Williams, 65, of Washington Park, died May 30.

His family said he had some illnesses, but they are not sure of the cause of his death.

Kawaii Williams, his wife of 22 years, told the BND their 19-year-old son Caleb and her brother were taking Ferris Williams to a dialysis appointment on the day of his death.

“They were walking him to the car when he suddenly collapsed in Caleb’s arm,” Kawaii said.

Williams was a member of the Washington Park Board of Trustees and has served as a Democratic Party precinct committeeman.

He also was a basketball coach in East St. Louis School District 189 for years, and at Mason Clark Middle School, his wife said.

“He loved the students. Young people had a special place in his heart,” she said. “With him, education came before sports. It wasn’t all about athletics. He believed in grades first, and a shirt and tie.”

Saturday was the couple’s 22nd anniversary.

“We met at East St. Louis Senior High. I was a cook in the district,” she said. “ Then he got me hired as a bus monitor. I was able to move up to in-school suspension monitor.”

When they talk about Ferris Williams, local politicos say he was an astute politician.

Former Washington Park Mayor Ricky Thomas described him as a ``real politician.”

“He was a heavy vote-getter,” the former mayor said. “He ate and slept politics.”

He said he met Williams more than 30 years ago and ``got him into politics.” He served as his campaign manager.

“ That’s how Ferris Williams first became a trustee in the Village of Washington Park,” Thomas said.

The former mayor said he and Williams had a ``love-hate relationship.”

“ We may go against each other, but we always came back together for a common cause just like brothers,” Thomas said.

He said Washington Park will miss Williams and all he did for the village.

“He was a hard worker and made sure all of the employees in the street department worked hard …,” Thomas said.

Former Washington Park Mayor Ann Rodgers called Williams a giant in politics in the village.

“He was very competitive. He had many wins and some losses. His report card in the political game was remarkable,” she said.

She said Williams taught her how to be competitive. “Even while battling his illnesses, he was out there. He never talked about his illnesses, he was working to make a difference,” she said. “When I look at what he put in even while being sick… day- in and day-out, he was out there working for the people. He truly cared.”

Kawaii Williams said her husband was a great person. People could count on Williams to do what he said he would do.

“He loved the people in his precinct and all of the residents in the Village of Washington Park,” she said. “ He always wanted the best for Washington Park. He was a hard working guy.”