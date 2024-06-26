Longtime USF professor gives $1M back to school for scholarships

The University of South Florida announced Wednesday that a longtime faculty member and his wife will donate a $1 million estate gift for creating student scholarships.

Steven Tauber, a political sciences professor at USF for almost 30 years, and his wife, Meghan, created the scholarship to support students in the School of Interdisciplinary Global Studies, which includes political science and international studies. Tauber served as founding director of the school in the College of Arts and Sciences and has served as vice provost for faculty administration since 2022. Meghan Tauber is a Tampa native and USF alum who created Hogan Made, the Tampa-branded apparel company.

“I’ve seen USF grow from a commuter school without a big research mission to a nationally known Association of American Universities research powerhouse,” Steven Tauber said in a statement. “Education transforms lives and our scholarship will directly benefit students. At the end of the day, college is for the students. If it wasn’t for them, none of this would exist.”

USF president Rhea Law said in the release the gift would allow students even after Tauber’s time at the university to benefit.

“Steve has been a dedicated faculty member at the University of South Florida for decades, serving his students, colleagues and his field with distinction,” Law said. “This scholarship will ensure his impactful legacy continues for generations to come, and we sincerely appreciate the generous support that he and his wife, Meghan, are providing to our students.”