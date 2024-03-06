Longtime state senator who served Miami Valley has died

Longtime Ohio senator Ted Gray passed away on Tuesday.

He served for 43 years in the Ohio Senate from 1951 until 1994. He was also the Majority Floor Leader in 1964 and later became President Pro Tempore.

Gray was born in Springfield but lived in a Piqua native.

He also served Champaign and Clark counties over his five decades in the Ohio Senate.

Gray was 96 years old.

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman released a statement on Tuesday on the passing for former Senator Gray.

“He was a statesman, an honorable public servant who loved the Senate and his time crafting policy for the people of Ohio.”

Huffman said many of his former colleagues honored him at the Senate’s Reunion at the Ohio Statehouse in 2022.

“On behalf of all 33 members of the Ohio Senate, we mourn his loss, and honor his memory,”

Governor Mike DeWine also released a statement Tuesday on Senator Gray’s passing.

“Fran and I were very saddened to learn of the death of our friend, former State Senator Ted Gray.

“It was my lucky break to sit right next to Senator Gray when I served in the Ohio Senate. I learned so much from talking with him. He knew the history of the State Senate. And, he knew which policies had been tried before -- what worked and what didn’t work.

“Senator Gray was a fountain of knowledge, information, and just plain common sense. He rose in the Senate ranks, and over time, he served as Senate Majority Leader, Senate Finance Committee Chairman, and Senate Pro Tempore. He represented thousands of Ohioans over his four decades in public office and made a lasting impact on our State.

“I am grateful to have served with Senator Gray, to have learned from him, and to have called him my friend. Fran and I extend our deepest condolences to his family.”