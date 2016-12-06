Longtime Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Her Car Plunges into Sinkhole: 'We Are Heartbroken'

A longtime Texas sheriff's deputy was tragically killed this weekend after her car plunged into a massive sinkhole.

Deputy Dora Linda Nishihara, 69, crashed her personal car Sunday evening after a burst sewer line and heavy rains created the massive crater in San Antonio.

Authorities said two passersby rescued another driver, a man in his 60s, Sunday night before first responders arrived and realized Nishihara's vehicle was already 90 percent submerged in the water, WFAA reported.

Rescuers believed it was not likely that Nishihara had survived. The other driver and one of his rescuers were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

"We are heartbroken to confirm Deputy Dora Linda Nishihara passed away after her car fell into a sinkhole Sunday," read a statement from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Nishihara had only recently transitioned to part-time after years with the department.

"Deputy Nishihara worked as a Reserve Deputy from August 2009 to October 2016 before transitioning to a part-time Deputy at the Bexar County Courthouse in October of this year," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.

"We are assisting her family as they deal with this tragedy."

A 100-ton crane was used at the scene to fish both vehicles from the sinkhole starting Monday morning. Nishihara's car, her body inside, was recovered at about 1 p.m.

