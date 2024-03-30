Longtime San Joaquin County defender appointed to bench

Mar. 30—Governor Gavin Newsom recently appointed Chrishna Martinez to serve as judge on the San Joaquin Superior Court bench.

Martinez currently serves as a deputy public defender at the San Joaquin County Public Defender's Office and has done so since 1999. As a deputy public defender, she has handled felony, misdemeanor, juvenile delinquency, and juvenile dependency cases. Her most recent assignment has been in the collaborative courts. She earned a doctorate degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law.

"I am honored to be appointed to serve as a judge in San Joaquin County. I am committed to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and integrity while serving the community," Martinez said.

Martinez is actively involved in the community having served as chair of the Women Lawyers Section and vice chair of the Criminal Law Section, and volunteering at the First Impressions Program and the Just The Kids Program.

"We are very pleased that Chrishna has been appointed to our bench. Chrishna has a reputation for zealously representing her clients and is well respected within the legal community," Presiding Judge Gus Barrera said. "She has extensive experience in the courtroom and a keen legal acumen. The litigants that come before her will benefit greatly from this wisdom."

Martinez fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bernard J. Garber in February 2023.

After this appointment, the court has two judicial vacancies that need to be filled. In addition, a state Judicial Needs Assessment has found that the San Joaquin County Superior Court is in need of additional judgeships.

Martinez's swearing-in ceremony has yet to be scheduled.