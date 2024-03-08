Longtime Sacramento-area farmers market moves — and changes operators. What we know

A popular Sacramento County farmers market has undergone some structural changes — just in time for spring.

Florin Certified Farmers’ Market was previously operated by Certified Farmers’ Markets of Sacramento behind a former Sears store.

In October, Certified Farmers’ Markets of Sacramento learned that a new hotel would be built at the property at 6117 Florin Road and the market had to find a new home, according to the organization’s CEO, Dan Best.

“We thanked them for years of hosting us,” Best told The Sacramento Bee on Friday morning via phone. “We are very appreciative of being able to host our service there.”

Florin farmers market moves, changes operators

On Thursday, the Florin farmers market welcomed patrons to its new permanent location at the Florin Light Rail Station at 3001 Florin Road. It’s now being run by Sacramento-based Alchemist CDC.

“For more than 40 years, the Florin Certified Farmers’ Market has served south Sacramento residents by providing access to delicious, nutritious and diverse locally-grown foods,” Alchemist CDC wrote on its website.

Alchemist CDC has offered food assistance access to Florin’s marketgoers since 2011 and Best said it felt natural that the nonprofit organization would take the lead at a new location where it could continue those efforts.

Alchemist CDC representatives were not available for comment Friday morning.

The market’s mission, products and farmers will remain the same as before, according to Certified Farmers’ Markets of Sacramento and Alchemist CDC.

“Thank you for showing your support week after week,” Certified Farmers’ Markets of Sacramento said. “It makes a huge difference for our farmers.”

When is the market open?

Florin Certified Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.

What produce is in season?

In-season produce includes citrus, apples, cruciferous and roasting vegetables, and early strawberries from Southern California, according to Certified Farmers’ Markets of Sacramento.

Fruits and vegetables are higher quality and have more nutrients when they’re in season, Adventist Health stated.

Here’s a list of fruits, veggies, leafy greens and other produce that’s in season now:

Kale

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Brussel sprouts

Greens

Cabbage

Winter squash

Beets

Carrots

Grapefruit

Lemons

Oranges

Pomelos

Apples

Asian pears

Strawberries

