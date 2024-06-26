Longtime Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Jay Larson stepping down after 40 years of service

Jun. 26—MITCHELL — For four decades, Jay Larson has been a fixture on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.

Monday's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting was Larson's last, as the longtime chairman is stepping down from the panel.

After lengthy discussions on major agenda items such as housing development master plans and controversial conditional use permit applications, Larson always provided some wisdom from his past years on the commission.

"Part of this job is to look into that crystal ball of the future. And I don't care how much Windex you put on, nor how many times you wash it, it's cloudy," Larson said of the challenges the commission members face when making decisions on a bi-weekly basis.

Outgoing Mayor Bob Everson, who served on the commission for two decades prior to serving two mayoral terms, thanked Larson for his years of service on the commission and highlighted his "wealth of knowledge" in city zoning.

"A lot of wealth of knowledge is going with you," Everson said during Monday's meeting. "We appreciate what you've done for the city of Mitchell."

Planning and Zoning Commission members are appointed by Mitchell's sitting mayor. Larson has earned the respect from over a handful of mayors who have reappointed him to serve multiple terms since being appointed in 1984.

Commission members are not compensated for their role while serving on the volunteer board.

"We serve at the pleasure of the mayor, and I've been fortunate enough to be reappointed a number of times," Larson said.

The commission also makes recommendations on variance permits and Tax Increment Financing District boundaries. The recommendations are then considered by the Mitchell City Council — the governing body that ultimately decides most of the agenda items that come in front of the commission.

Larson had high praises for the existing members sitting on the commission and said the panel is "one of the best" he's worked with in his 40 years of serving on the commission. The acting commission members are Jon Osterloo, Stratton Havlik, Jacob Sonne, Kevin Genzlinger, Jon Schmitz and Larry Jirsa.

"You study. You do your homework. You come with knowledge," Larson said of the commission.

Larson also did plenty of homework that provided him more knowledge on agenda items he made decisions on.

He would frequently attend city planning meetings, state conferences and South Dakota Department of Transportation meetings.

Reflecting back on his 40 years serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Larson said he enjoyed the experience.

"I've enjoyed it. I really have," an emotional Larson said prior to adjourning his final commission meeting on Monday.

The city is hosting a recognition event for Larson on July 8 at City Hall.