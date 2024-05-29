Longtime NTO counselor retiring

May 28—After 51 years in education, Clelia Carrillo is retiring from Ector County ISD.

For the past 11 years, she has been the counselor at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa. Her retirement party was May 23.

Carrillo had worked at ECISD years ago, but moved on to other school districts across Texas and in Oklahoma. She and her husband returned for family reasons.

But also Odessa felt more like home.

Originally from Sanderson, Carrillo always loved school and played school growing up.

Starting in junior high, people asked her to tutor their children.

"So I tutored all the way through middle school and high school," Carrillo said.

She started college at Angelo State and she came across people who would tell her things. She wondered where they got the information and they said their school counselors.

"I could have really used a school counselor to guide me. That's when I decided that eventually, after working as a teacher, I was going to be a school counselor so that I could provide that kind of information to the students," Carrillo said.

Once she got her master's degree in counseling, she was recruited to be an elementary counselor. But she had her heart set on secondary.

"But I had a friend that said, you don't deny when they're asking you to do something because then you probably won't get another opportunity. I said, okay, so I became an elementary counselor first ... with the special education department (at ECISD)," she said.

In the 1970s and '80s, an elementary counselor was more of a diagnostician, so they did a lot of the testing.

"There weren't enough of us, so we had two to three schools that we would travel to give the test while the diagnostician would come later and interpret the test. But we administered the IQ test, the Wechsler. We would do the Stanford-Binet (test). ... We would actually administer some of those tests, but we did not interpret them," she said.

The diagnosticians would interpret the results and there weren't enough of them, either.

"Little by little, the school district started adding elementary counselors to where we finally had an elementary counselor at every elementary. Then we started doing the guidance and the counseling, and then they added diagnosticians," Carrillo said.

It was probably about 1999 when she started counseling at the secondary level doing a little bit of everything such as scheduling and college counseling.

"I got to do what I wanted to do and that was to start helping them prepare for college," Carrillo said.

It was also what she needed when she was in high school.

She started college at Angelo State and then transferred to Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

She had a job as a check sorter while she was attending Angelo State, but computers came in and her job became obsolete.

It was right at the beginning of summer so all the summer jobs were taken.

"I had a sister attending Sul Ross working in the Dean's office ... She was talking to the secretary for the dean of Sul Ross. He overheard. She was talking about how I lost my job and I couldn't find one ... He stepped out of his office and went to her and said, tell her to come here and she will have a job in this office. I will make sure she gets the faculty advisor, and we'll get her all set up. I couldn't pass that up," Carrillo said.

She added that she loves Sul Ross because of the personal touch and that they would go the extra mile.

Carrillo finished up with a degree in math and started teaching math in Eagle Pass.

"That summer, I started working on my master's in counseling because I did have that in mind. I didn't expect to use it right away, but I was going to do that and that's where it all started," she said.

Although Sul Ross is closer to home than Angelo State, Carrillo wanted to stand on her own, so she decided to go a bit further away.

Carrillo's parents got married young and the family didn't have a lot of money. There weren't any Pell grants back then and not a lot of scholarships. She also didn't know about CLEPing out of a class. CLEP stands for College Level Examination Program and enables students to earn college credit for introductory-level courses by achieving satisfactory scores on subject-specific tests, the Investopedia website said.

However, her parents always believed in education and told her and her siblings they were going to college from a young age.

"That's what made me want to help others is because I knew how difficult it was to go from high school to college. The Hispanic community did not support females going to college. My father endured a lot of comments about his daughters going to college," Carrillo said.

People told her father they were wasting their money and "good ladies don't do that."

"It was difficult on my daddy to hear those comments about his daughters. My older sister was already in college. By the time I went, I was the second one. He was working two jobs and my mom was cleaning houses. ... We didn't have scholarships, but my sister and I both had loans that we had to pay back. It was not easy for my parents. We know that they had to do a lot to get us through school; extra work. I know they went without so we could have," Carrillo said.

Her sister became a teacher.

When she was at Sul Ross, Carrillo said there were only two women in the higher math classes. Both wanted to be math teachers and the professor would pick on them.

They formed a study group to prepare for class.

"So when the next time we went to class, we were ready, because even the gentleman in the class would say he's always picking on you. The professor would pick on us because women did not belong in math and science. But what it did is it made us more determined" to excel, Carrillo said.

She added that he made her a better student.

Carrillo's last day is June 18.

She said her granddaughter was thrilled that she'll have Carrillo all to herself.

She and her husband, Valente, have two children and four grandchildren.

Carrillo plans to spend time with her family, take better care of her health, care for her husband and volunteer. She said she wouldn't be able to do what she does without her husband's support.

At NTO, Carrillo said she has enjoyed helping people, making things easier and giving them the tools they need to cope.

"It makes me feel like I've accomplished something. We had graduation last night (May 22). The students were all like, thank you, thank you, thank you. They do appreciate what I've done for them. It did make me feel good, real good," Carrillo said.

She will miss the day-to-day interaction with the students.

"I've been doing it for so long that it will be difficult not to have a structured life, but at the same time I know that it is time," Carrillo said.

Former NTO Principal Gerardo Ramirez said it was an honor to work with Carrillo during his time at ECISD.

"She's an inspiration to many in our community. Many of the lessons that I learned on leadership over the years were because of her. She made me a better leader and was a solid rock of support for me in my role as principal. I wish her the best in her much-deserved retirement," Ramirez said.