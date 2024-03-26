Longtime NC Democrat drops election protests, conceding House race to challenger

A longtime North Carolina lawmaker who drew the ire of his fellow Democrats after voting with Republicans on key bills has conceded his primary race after several election protests and a recount did not work out in his favor.

In a statement released Monday, Rep. Michael Wray confirmed he was ending his campaign and would not appeal several dismissed protests to the State Board of Elections.

“I have served the citizens of House District 27 for 20 years,” Wray said. “I am proud of the work I have done and with every vote I cast, did my best to represent their interests.”

Wray lost the race to Rodney Pierce, a social studies teacher in Northampton County, by just 34 votes. Recounts in Halifax, Warren and Northampton counties, which make up the district, did not change the results of the March 5 primary.

“I am incredibly grateful to the voters of HD27 for making me their next representative,” Pierce said in a statement. “We have lots of work to do and I am looking forward to it. I greatly appreciate the careful work done by the staff and members of the Boards of Elections in Halifax, Northampton, and Warren Counties to make sure that every eligible vote was counted. I thank Rep. Wray for his years of service. The people have spoken and it’s time to work together to move our district forward.”

No Republican ran in this district, so Pierce will be the area’s new House member once Wray’s term ends in January.

Wray had filed election protests in all three counties, alleging that ballots had been lost, voters had been given incorrect ballots and improper campaigning had occurred in polling places. All three protests were thrown out.

During the campaign, several left-leaning groups, including the Young Democrats of North Carolina, criticized Wray for breaking ranks to vote with the GOP on major bills, such as the state budget, which included a variety of conservative policy changes.