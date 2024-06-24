Longtime military research executive Shery Welsh is new UTEP Aerospace Center director

A longtime executive for military research labs has been named the new executive director of the University of Texas at El Paso Aerospace Center.

Shery Welsh, an engineer who retired May 31 from federal service after more than 20 years in military aerospace science and engineering research, including several leadership roles, will begin her new job Monday, July 15, UTEP officials announced Thursday, June 19.

She replaces Ahsan Choudhuri, who was removed as the center's director in early May due to what UTEP officials said was incorrect information in a major federal grant that Choudhuri oversaw.

The UTEP Aerospace Center has a staff of 145, including student workers, and an annual budget of $46 million, according to UTEP information. It's scheduled to move next year to the $80 million Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center now under construction on the UTEP campus in West El Paso.

Shery Welsh, new executive director of the UTEP Aerospace Center.

Welsh recruited for UTEP job

UTEP did not search for a new Aerospace Center director; instead, it recruited Welsh because she is considered a prominent leader in her field, a UTEP spokesperson said in an email.

"Dr. Welsh is a national aerospace leader who will take UTEP to the next level," UTEP President Heather Wilson said in a statement.

She has worked on many aerospace weapon programs for the Department of Defense, including aircraft fighters, noted Wilson, who was U.S. Air Force secretary for two years before becoming the UTEP president in 2019.

UT System Chancellor James Milliken, in a statement provided by UTEP, said Welsh's hire "is a huge win for UTEP and its plans to lead nationally in aerospace research."

Welsh's last federal job was a one-year stint as director of the Directed Energy Directorate, part of the Air Force Research Lab, at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque. In that job, she managed dozens of labs and test facilities researching directed energy and optical technologies, including laser systems, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She was operating her own company, Treknologies LLC, since retiring from her federal job May 31, according to her profile.

Shery Welsh, new executive director of the UTEP Aerospace Center, sits in front of an airborne laser turret, a discontinued, experimental missile defense system, in this undated photo.

Welsh: Academia is my happy place

Welsh, on a Friday, June 21, LinkedIn post, said she was "thrilled" with her new job.

"My happy place is in Academia and it feels good to be here!," she wrote.

"I spent my evening last night (Thursday, June 20), after the (UTEP) press release, responding and chatting to many UTEP students, faculty, and staff who reached out. The flood of support is wonderfully overwhelming!," she wrote.

"We (the entire community!) are going to have loads of fun at the Aerospace Center building the aerospace industry into a significant driver of El Paso's economy; so stay tuned."

UTEP’s $80 million Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center, as seen Oct. 19, is being built on Hawthorne Street on the UTEP campus in West El Paso.

Aerospace Center a hub for big grants

The UTEP Aerospace Center is one of the hubs for two major federal grants aimed at growing aerospace and defense manufacturing in the El Paso area and awarded to a UTEP-led community coalition: A $40 million U.S. Department of Commerce grant awarded in 2022 and a U.S. National Science Foundation, or NSF, grant awarded in January, with the potential to provide up to $160 million over 10 years to the coalition.

The NSF suspended the grant and had the NSF Office of Inspector General review potential problems with the grant proposal after UTEP officials alerted the NSF in early May of incorrect information in the proposal.

The wrong information was that UTEP would have access to several county buildings, not yet built or leased, at the county's Fabens Airport and does not have 8,000 acres of land for an aerospace test range, according to the May 6 letter from UTEP to the NSF.

Ahsan Choudhuri, former UTEP Aerospace Center director, at a September 2022 press conference announcing a major federal grant for a UTEP-led coalition.

Choudhuri remains at UTEP

Choudhuri, the former Aerospace Center director, led both grant applications. He remains principal investigator for the NSF grant and a professor of Aerospace Engineering at UTEP, according to UTEP information.

More: UTEP president asks taxpayers to support $99M Sun Bowl upgrades to attract major concerts

Choudhuri has not made himself available for interviews. However, Robert Blumenfeld, an El Paso lawyer representing the UTEP professor, said in a May statement that Choudhuri made no false or misleading submissions or statements in the NSF grant proposal.

"There is no meaningful or material incorrect statement or flaw that would warrant any freeze on the grant," Blumenfeld said.

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 915-546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com; @vickolenc on Twitter, now known as X.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Military research executive is new UTEP Aerospace Center director