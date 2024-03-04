Longtime McDonald's employee surprised for 90th birthday

Mar. 4—CHAMPAIGN — McDonald's workers, friends and family threw a surprise birthday party for employee Shirley Whalen this morning.

Whalen, who has been working at the Golden Arches for a little over 20 years , turned 90 on Saturday.

"I wasn't going to tell anybody," she joked, after being honored with a crown and sash by her coworkers at the franchise's 1605 S. Neil St. location.

"She's like the lady I think we all want to grow up and be," said Gus Bolanos, McDonald's director of operations for Central Illinois, adding that Whalen is "full of life" and always looking on the bright side.

"I just really enjoy working here," Whalen said. "This is like my family. They're all like my children and my family, and they all call me 'Grandma.' And I enjoy it, or I wouldn't be here this long."