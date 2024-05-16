Longtime local meteorologist Jym Ganahl announces retirement ending 60-year career

Iconic local weatherman Jym Ganahl announced his retirement from WSYX (ABC6) on Wednesday, marking an end to 60 years as a meteorologist.

The station announced his retirement Wednesday, saying he "will now enjoy giving his full attention to his grandkids."

Ganahl is a member of the Associated Press Broadcasting Hall of Famer, he has spent decades giving providing weather forecasts to central Ohio.

Ganahl announced his official retirement Wednesday on the What Matters with Mindy & Mikaela show on WTVN.

