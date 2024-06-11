Longtime leader of Kern's Kitchen, home of 'Derby Pie,' has died

Alan Rupp, who served as the president of Kern's Kitchen for 50 years, passed away June 7. He was 70.

Alan Rupp, who served for five decades as the head of Kern's Kitchen, passed on June 7, the bakery announced Sunday in a Facebook post. He was 70.

The wholesale bakery is most known as the purveyor of "Derby Pie," described on Kern Kitchen's website as a Kentucky tradition.

"(Rupp) will leave an immense void in his family and friends hearts and the entire Louisville community," reads the post. "He was loved and cherished by so many. He believed in passion and purpose and we will carry that tradition on in his memory with all we have here at Kern’s Kitchen."

Rupp, also known as "The Pie Man," had a "fondness for nature and all its beauty" and supported the Kentucky Restaurant Association, according to his obituary.

Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at Ratterman Brothers East Louisville at 12900 Shelbyville Road, followed by a funeral ceremony from 1:15-2:15 p.m.

