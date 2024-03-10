Longtime Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard M. Knox III dies at 79

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said goodbye to a longtime deputy who passed away earlier this month.

According to a statement from Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Deputy Sheriff Richard M. Knox III died March 3 at the age of 79.

Knox began his law enforcement career in 1972 with the Pine Bluff Police Department where he rose to the rank of sergeant before joining the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff in 1999.

Before working in local law enforcement, Knox was a military police staff sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, where he earned the Air Force Commendation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal before his honorable discharge in 1972, according to the statement.

Knox was originally from Pine Bluff, graduating from Pine Bluff High School in 1963, then earning his degree in criminal justice from UAPB in 1980.

Woods said that Deputy Knox will be remembered for his infectious smile, witty sense of humor, and his penchant for sharing stories with rhyming wit and a legacy of kindness.

