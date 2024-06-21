Longtime, former Prince George’s County councilmember charged with embezzlement, theft, officials say

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Longtime Prince George’s County councilmember, Mel Franklin, was charged on Thursday for stealing campaign funds.

According to court documents, Franklin, who resigned last week, faces 20 charges which include embezzlement, perjury and multiple counts of felony theft scheme.

“As many of the community was shocked to hear the news and it was a surprise to me,” Krystal Oriadha, who represents District 7, said. “My thoughts are definitely with him and his family as we go through this time.”

Aisha Braveboy, State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County, said it was surprising and “quite frankly very disappointing.”

“Mr. Franklin, like every other individual facing charges, have the presumption of innocence to have these types of charges leveled against one of our elected officials here in PG county is just very disappointing,” she said.

Franklin served the county for nearly 14 years and resigned June 14.

According to the charging documents, from 2020 to around October 2023, Franklin embezzled $124,450.10 from The Friends Of Mel Franklin Campaign. Charging documents also revealed that he created his campaign committee “Friends of Mel Franklin” in 2009 to raise funds for his election to the county council.

The documents showed that he used funds to pay for several things including personal loans, his rent and cosmetic procedures for himself and a friend. From 2021 to December 2023, he, again, embezzled $8,718.57 from his campaign account to pay for other personal expenses.

“We have unfortunately had in recent and past history individuals who represented this great county really just defy the public trust and again Mr. Franklin is innocent until proven guilty,” Braveboy said.

Oriadha said it was concerning to see the charges and supporting evidence.

“My heart goes out to this county because we deserve better,” she said. “I believe that everyone deserves due process and everyone deserves, their day, to see what’s true or not true.”

DC News Now asked Oriadha what her message was to residents of the county on continuing to trust elected officials.

“I know myself and my colleagues are very committed to making sure that we hold these positions with the utmost integrity and that I take [it] very seriously,” she said. “We are going to do our best to make sure that the community has all the information, and this is handled as transparently as possible.”

According to charging documents, Franklin did not report the expenses on the required campaign finance reports. The documents allege that he falsified the information on the reports filed with the stat’s Board of Elections.

County officials said the process to fill the vacancy on the council will start quickly, starting with scheduling a special election.

