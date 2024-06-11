Longtime firefighter pleads guilty to theft in office, tampering with records

A longtime firefighter will have his certification as a peace officer terminated following his guilty plea to two felony charges.

Matthew Wells, 52, of Galion, pleaded guilty Monday in Richland County Common Pleas Court to tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and an amended charge of theft in office, a third-degree felony.

In exchange for his plea, the state dismissed a second count of theft in office, nine counts of tampering with records and one count of telecommunications fraud.

Under terms of the agreement, Wells will make more than $26,000 in restitution.

He most recently has been the Crestline fire chief.

Wells previously was employed by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, the Springfield Township Fire Department in Richland County and the Pleasant Township Fire Department in Marion.

Matthew Wells listens in court last week during a hearing to discuss a motion to dismiss his theft in office case. He pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges. (JASON J. MOLYET/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL)

The Ohio Auditor's Office is handling the case for the state. Special Prosecutor Matt Anger reviewed the details of the case for Judge Phil Naumoff.

Anger said Wells was employed by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce from 2015-2023.

Wells began working for fire departments while an employee of Ohio Department of Education and Workforce

"In October or November of 2016, Mr. Wells began working as a floater for the Springfield Township Fire Department and also worked at the Pleasant Township Fire Department," Anger said. "Mr. Wells began working at Springfield and Pleasant during the hours he was supposed to be working for ODE."

At times, Wells either claimed work hours for two agencies or used paid leave, including sick leave, from one while working for another.

"His time cards showed he worked at ODE when he was working for the fire departments," Anger said. "The records were false."

Wells was ordered to make $13,181.96 in restitution to ODE and an equal amount to the state auditor's office.

The veteran firefighter was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday after Naumoff denied a defense motion to dismiss the case last week.

With his plea, Wells agreed to his decertification as a peace officer. He will be sentenced July 15.

Anger said after the hearing that he will defer to the judge on sentencing. Wells could receive three years in prison for tampering with records and 18 months for theft in office.

The state initiated an investigation Jan. 20, 2022. The original date ranges for the allegations were between Oct. 25, 2016, and July 30, 2021.

In October, Wells was indicted on charges of theft in office, two counts of grand theft and a misdemeanor count of representation by a public official or employee.

In April, he was re-indicted on the current charges, and the previous case was dismissed.

"The major change in charges is the inclusion of new tampering charges and one telecommunications fraud charge," Anger previously wrote in his response to the motion to dismiss.

Wells will undergo a presentence investigation. He is free on bond.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Crestline fire chief pleads guilty to offenses in Richland County