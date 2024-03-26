Longtime Elk Grove pizza parlor plans to close next month. ‘It has been an honor’

A beloved pizzeria in Elk Grove is closing its doors after nearly four decades in business.

Pizza Bell, a family-owned and operated pizza restaurant at 8591 Elk Grove Blvd., announced Monday in a Facebook post that the shop will close after 39 years of serving the community.

The parlor is known for its pizzas, calzones, pizza sandwiches and lunch specials. For years, it’s been a staple in Elk Grove to gather for kids’ birthday parties and team get-togethers, among other celebrations.

“It has been an honor watching so many of you grow up and start families of your own,” Pizza Bell owners said in the Facebook post. “We want to thank you for your support throughout the years, especially through the pandemic. We wish we could keep going for another 39 years, but unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control we cannot.”

User feedback on Yelp shows the eatery with an average rating of four out of five stars, based on more than 250 reviews.

In their post, staff and management encouraged residents and returning customers to visit one last time before they shut their doors for good.

Pizza Bell is expected to officially close its doors April 28.