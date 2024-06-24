Longtime Congressman Robert Sikes honored with museum at NW Florida State Crestview campus.

Local dignitaries held a dedication ceremony for the Congressman Robert L.F. Sikes Museum at the Northwest Florida State College Crestview Campus on Monday.

CRESTVIEW — Northwest Florida State College recently held a dedication ceremony for the Congressman Robert L.F. Sikes Museum on its Crestview campus.

The ceremony, which included representatives of the college and local elected officials, including Rep. Matt Gatez, showcased the rich history on display, which will educate guests on Sikes' contributions to the community.

Sikes served as a congressman for 38 years in Florida's First and Third Congressional Districts from 1941 to 1979. His political career was disrupted for two years during World War II, as he enlisted in the military and served as a major in the Army Air Corps.

"We celebrated the profound impact of Congressman Sikes, a visionary whose work has been instrumental in shaping Northwest Florida," NWFSC President Devin Stephenson saidin a release. “This museum not only serves as a repository of his remarkable career but also as an education resource that will inspire future generations."

Sikes also introduced a bill that established the Gulf Islands National Seashore and fought for military service members, both retired and active duty.

The museum features interactive exhibits, Sikes' personal effects, and a detailed account of his advocacy for military and educational advancements in the region. Its main goal is to foster a deeper understanding of regional history and the figures who have left their mark on the Emerald Coast.

