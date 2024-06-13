Longtime Columbus activist says police targeted her in arrest; city vows to prosecute

More than 100 people marched form Thompson Recreation Center and down High Street in Columbus on Feb. 18, just days after a mistrial was declared in the trial of Michael Jason Meade.

Columbus police accused a longtime local activist of two crimes during a protest earlier this year, but she and her fellow activists say police and city prosecutors are targeting her.

Elizabeth Andromeda, 31, was among a group of marchers on Feb. 18 calling for a retrial of former Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade two days after a jury could not reach a verdict in his trial for fatally shooting Casey Goodson Jr.

Now she faces two misdemeanor charges related to the protest after police accused her of shining a strobing flashlight in a commander's face and jaywalking. Andromeda told The Dispatch she was innocent and that the electric wheelchair she used was street-legal.

Andromeda was scheduled to go on trial this week in Franklin County Municipal Court on two misdemeanor charges, including obstructing official business, but the trial was postponed to July 1.

Activists accuse Columbus police of retaliation

Some fellow activists say the charges are retaliation for Andromeda's participation in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Division of Police alleging excessive force during the summer 2020 protests. Those activists are calling on Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein's office to drop the charges related to the February protest.

Pete Shipley, a spokesperson for Klein, said the office received 37 calls and emails this week about Andromeda's case. Shipley said the office intends to proceed with the case and is "unaware of any evidence that supports allegations that (Columbus Division of Police) retaliated against Ms. Andromeda."

"Any decision to file criminal charges are based in facts and the law, not the identity of any protester at the time of arrest or citation," Shipley said. "To our knowledge, none of the cases involving Ms. Andromeda strayed from this practice. In fact, other individuals were also criminally charged at a number of the same protest events."

Spokespersons for the Division of Police did not return requests for comment Thursday.

Andromeda alleges in the federal lawsuit that police struck her wheelchair with wooden bullets and a tear gas canister, which got lodged in her wheelchair and burned her leg. She's among nearly a dozen protesters who originally signed on as plaintiffs in 2022 in that ongoing lawsuit.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Kaitlin Marie told people to contact Klein's office, pointed to the federal lawsuit and said Andromeda "is frequently targeted by police, leading to the current charges."

Andromeda: "I don't doubt I'm being targeted"

"I don't doubt I'm being targeted," Andromeda told The Dispatch. "Especially because I was arrested in Zach Klein's front yard."

Police arrested Andromeda and four others in August 2022 for protesting homeless encampment sweeps by camping on city officials' front yards. She pleaded guilty in 2022 to disorderly conduct in that case, was fined $50 and ordered to perform community service.

Andromeda said she intends to take the outstanding case related to the February protest to trial if charges are not dropped.

According to court records, a city prosecuting attorney offered Andromeda the opportunity to plead guilty to obstructing official business in exchange for dropping the jaywalking charge. As part of the plea deal offered last month, the prosecution would agree to recommend a sentence of a fine or 24 hours of community service.

"I have no money to pay a fine and no physical ability to do community service because of my declining health," Andromeda said. "I'm also not guilty."

Connecting these charges to the federal lawsuit, Andromeda told The Dispatch that attorneys for the city taking her deposition in the federal lawsuit asked her about the February incident.

Attorneys for the city filed notice in federal court they would depose Andromeda on March 21 but according to Andromeda, the city canceled at the last minute. A week after that, Columbus police filed charges against Andromeda in the Municipal Court.

"I finally had the deposition two weeks ago, where they tried to ask me under oath about February, and I plead the 5th to their questions."

Police did not arrest Andromeda during the February protest but told her she would receive a court summons later.

Andromeda said this is likely because "it's a logistical nightmare (to arrest her), and the jail isn't equipped to handle my level of medical needs." When officers arrested Andromeda in Klein's yard in 2022, she said they separated her from her wheelchair against the division's policy and, at one point, damaged the chair when they tried to fit it in a police vehicle.

"They then took me in an ambulance to (the Franklin County jail on) Jackson Pike and my wheelchair in a separate fire department unit, only for the jail nurse to reject me at intake," she said. "They then took me to Grant Hospital where I was released several hours later on a summons because Grant couldn't hold me since there were not any emergency medical issues that needed treated."

