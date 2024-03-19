Longtime Calvary Chapel Melbourne pastor Mark Balmer dies at 80

Pastor Mark Balmer, who transformed a 600-seat building into one of the largest megachurches in Brevard and watched as the congregation expanded its reach with missions worldwide, has died.

Balmer, a Detroit native and onetime deacon at Calvary Chapel Merritt Island, was 80.

“This weekend, Pastor Mark Balmer went to be with the Lord. He was an amazing man of God who taught us all how to be better followers of Jesus,” read a statement issued Monday by Calvary Chapel Melbourne, the West Melbourne congregation formerly led by Balmer.

“We thank the Lord for his impact on thousands of lives and the legacy he leaves behind. Join us in praying for the family."

Balmer left work in the field of pharmacy to found Calvary Chapel Melbourne — part of the international association of evangelical churches that focus on mission work, Bible study and worship — on a 10-acre, West Melbourne cow pasture in 1992.

During his tenure, Balmer — who authored several books on spirituality and building relationships with others and God — shepherded the congregation as it swelled to new heights.

He left the Calvary Chapel congregation in 2021 after growing tension with the church's board of directors. By the time of his departure, the church was drawing more than 10,000 people a week to its campuses in West Melbourne, Viera and Sebastian.

Balmer was known for his sometimes folksy, down-to-earth approach in preaching the gospel, once even getting on the floor to get his message across in a sermon.

“We all have kind of a selfish nature, I’m either following Christ or I’m following me, I have to unfollow me,” Balmer said in one 2015 message.

“In your quiet time in the morning, stop thinking what you want and start asking God what he wants.”

He is survived by his wife, Lynda. No memorial or funeral arrangements have been announced.

Congregants and one-time attendees quickly took to social media to offer personal stories and insights about Balmer’s leadership through the years.

"This was a once-in-a-lifetime human — a man who wanted nothing more than to tell everyone about the pure love God has for us," Elisha Berhannan, a Palm Bay resident, posted on a tribute to Balmer.

