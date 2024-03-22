Longtime Belleville family business named Retailer of the Year, celebrates newest store

A Belleville-based family business received national recognition for its longtime commitment to customers and the community.

Mueller Furniture and Mattress was named 2024 Retailer of the Year by the Home Furnishings Association.

Fourth-generation owner and president Mark Mueller accepted the award March 15, at the business’ warehouse and showroom in Fairview Heights.

In attendance were the members of the Mueller family, friends, staff, Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky and other city officials, members of the Fairview Heights and Metro-East Regional chambers of commerce, furniture suppliers and many others.

Prior to the presentation, Mueller spoke to the crowd.

“Thank you so much for coming. We’ve got suppliers, we’ve got partners, we’ve got people that we’ve known forever, people that we just met,” said Mueller. “Got my family here, and my dad, who put in 50 years to this company to get us where we are today. … A lot of great things have happened and a lot more amazing things planned for the future.”

The award was presented live on “Show Me St. Louis” by Shannon Williams, the incoming CEO of the Home Furnishings Association.

Pictured left to right: Lynwood Mueller, Viviana Mueller, Mark Mueller, “Show Me St. Louis” personality Malik Wilson, and Shannon Williams and Mark Schumacher of the Home Furnishings Association

“These awards are not popularity contests; they have to be earned,” said current HFA CEO Mark Schumacher.

Businesses nominated by the industry are judged by a panel, according to the HFA website. Criteria include customer experience, company culture, social responsibility and other categories.

“It all comes down to [Mueller Furniture’s] four values: truthfulness in all things, serving others before self, if I say it I do it, and extreme competence. … Everything they do here in this culture fits those values. That’s why this is a no-brainer that Mueller Furniture & Mattress is really gonna receive this award,” said Schumacher.

“Ninety-six years in the making and four generations, … we put the family in furniture, that’s why we got this award,” said Mueller upon accepting the award. “We believe in quality, American-made furniture. We believe that the best value is not the cheapest product. We believe in our people, and we believe in giving back to the community. If that resonates with you, we want to meet you too.”

Mark Mueller and Lynwood Mueller hold their Home Furnishings Association Retailer of the Year award.

At Mueller’s side during the broadcast was his father, Lynwood Mueller, who retired as the company’s president in January 2022.

“This is very much a team award. We have great employees, both in sales and our back room and delivery,” said Lynwood Mueller. “We have great leadership with Mark and his managers. We really invite everyone to come out and visit. We’ll make it a good experience for you.”

After the award presentation was a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Kupsky and the Chamber of Commerce.

“They’ve been in business since 1927, when John started the business,” said Kupsky. “He was known as ‘Honest John.’ He believed in quality, good service, treating people fair and right, and they would not sell junk. … They continue that tradition 96 years later.”

Mueller Furniture was presented with a plaque to celebrate coming to Fairview Heights.

Mark Mueller gets ready to cut the ribbon at Mueller Furniture & Mattress Warehouse Showroom in Fairview Heights.

More to offer than before

Since the store’s opening in late August, it now has many more furnishings on offer.

“We have thousands of pieces of merchandise on display,” said Michael Wipfler, director of sales for Mueller Furniture & Mattress Co.

Wipfler commented that their Amish furnishings are well made, heavy pieces, some weighing more than 300 pounds.

A variety of dining sets are available at Mueller Furniture & Mattress Warehouse Showroom.

View of some of the armchairs and sofas available at Mueller Furniture & Mattress Warehouse Showroom in Fairview Heights

Mark Mueller commented that the 55,000-square-foot showroom has “more quality American-made furniture in this building than any other building in the state.”

Prior to and after the award presentation and ribbon cutting, guests enjoyed coffee and donuts while Mark Mueller showed people around the impressive showroom.

He pointed out some new signage installed earlier in the week, to “build a little of the history, add character” to the store, he said.

Signage features photos from the family-owned business’ history, including the delivery team in 1948 consisting of Cy Stauder, Roland Mueller, Les Mueller and Jim Mueller.

A few banners feature the Detroit Tigers, 1945 World Champions, and Les Meuller, who is featured solo on one banner.

Les Mueller pitched for the Tigers in 1941 and 1945.

New signs featuring historic photos hang at Mueller Furniture & Mattress Warehouse Showroom, including some that feature Les Mueller, who pitched for the Detroit Tigers.

About Mueller Furniture

John Mueller founded Mueller Furniture in 1927. Located at 1004 E. Main St. in Belleville, he ran the business until his death in 1952.

The business was taken over by his sons, Ronald Mueller and Les Mueller. Ronald died in 1960; Les retired in the 1970s. He died in 2012.

A second store location opened in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, in March 2017 under the leadership of Lynwood Mueller, who remains involved in the business since retiring in 2022.

The Ellisville, Missouri, store opened in May 2021.

Mark Mueller took over as president in 2022.

Mueller Furniture and Mattress Warehouse Showroom is located at 51 Commerce Lane in Fairview Heights.

For more information about all locations, visit muellerfurniture.com.