Longtime Bass Pro, Big Cedar employee sentenced to 5 years for fatal DWI crash

Ozark resident Robert Harris was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for driving intoxicated in a fatal 2022 vehicle crash in Jefferson City.

Harris, 60, pleaded guilty in Cole County earlier this year to charges of driving while intoxicated causing the death of another person, second-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Jefferson City Police said Harris crossed the center line when driving on Country Club Drive about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 2022, colliding with an oncoming vehicle. Melanie Wankum, the passenger of the vehicle Harris hit, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to a wrongful death lawsuit against Harris against filed by Wankum's children, Harris had a blood alcohol level of 0.118% during the collision.

Wankum, who managed the Jefferson City restaurant and bar Theo's Midtown, was formerly the president of Westphalia Soccer Club and secretary for Fatima High School's booster club. The lawsuit described the woman as "outgoing, beloved in the community, and a loving mother who provided support, counseling, and assistance to (her children)."

More than a dozen character reference letters for Harris were submitted to Judge Jon Beetem before Tuesday's sentencing. The letters described Harris as career employee of Bass Pro Shops and loving family man who is devastated by the damage his decision had caused and taken full accountability.

Harris, whose family and coworkers said he spent 35 years with the Springfield-based company, was an IT director at Big Cedar Lodge.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Big Cedar Lodge IT director sentenced to 5 years for fatal DWI crash