Longstanding flooding problem in Madison Township could soon be resolved

The Madison Township trustees have taken another step toward trying to resolve a longstanding flooding problem in the area of Manner and Eastview drives.

The board voted at its regular meeting Monday to designate up to $150,000 of the township’s American Rescue Plan allocation to pay for the engineering, design and construction for an upgrade or replacement of stormwater drainage pipe at the Eastview-Manner intersection to alleviate flooding from the roadway.

Trustees have been working since at least 2013 to resolve flooding problems during times of heavy rain in a number of township neighborhoods, including the Eastview subdivision. At that time, former Trustee Miles Hoehn did an informal study and reported that part of the problem appeared to be “a river of water” flowing from Ashland Road into the neighborhood as well as a blockage on other end of the watercourse on private property at the end of Manner Drive.

Flooding has long been a problem in the area of Manner and Eastview Drives in Madison Township. Trustees hope replacing a stormwater drainage pipe will alleviate the problem.

Trustees’ Chairman Tom Craft said the project will replace a 30-inch culvert on the east side of the subdivision. “It’s not even big enough to take all of the water that flows through there,” Craft said.

Madison Township did at least one other project in the area to help with stormwater flow.

Trustee Dan Fletcher said he will meet with county Engineer Adam Gove for advice on the engineering and design work. “I just wanted to get the money appropriated so we could move forward,” he said.

On a separate drainage-related problem, the board voted to use $6,428 in ARPA funds to reinforce a 6-foot galvanized drain tile on North Stewart Road that is deteriorating and causing the road to cave in. The project calls for the township road department to pull a double-walled plastic pipe through the current drain and reinforce the ends with riprap.

Trustees have designated up to $150,000 of Madison Township’s American Rescue Plan allocation to pay for the upgrade or replacement of a storm water drainage pipe at the Eastview-Manner intersection.

Permits for business window signs

The issue of whether local businesses need to obtain permits for window signs came up again during the meeting under old business as trustees considered whether to require a sign permit for a Central Ohio Fencing, 1457 Ashland Road. A number of township residents have questioned trustees for several months whether a sign at a new business, which involved cutout letters placed in a window, meets township sign regulations.

“It was brought up that he had some signs in his front window that he has not paid for; there was a big discussion and I volunteered to look into it,” said Trustee Dan Fletcher. “Mr. Liggett, our former zoning inspector, and I pulled some old permits and we went together and reviewed them and as far as window signs, there were two that we visited.”

Fletcher said he and Liggett also reviewed permits for wall signs, noting that Richland County Regional Planning has issued an opinion that a window is a wall.

“I don’t know where you found any permits for windows because I went through that box, too, and I couldn’t find any permits for windows,” said Trustee Jim Houser, who previously served a township zoning inspector. “I think if we start nitpicking all the people that are being picked on, we’re looking at maybe a civil action. I don’t agree with going back and trying to put a Band-Aid on something that we’re not even sure is a problem.”

Despite Houser’s objection, Craft and Fletcher voted to approve a sign permit.

Specialized fire services to be studied

During administrative reports, Fire Chief Ken Justus told the board that a discussion has started at the county level and with the local fire chiefs’ association on the topic of developing multiple specialized teams within county fire departments including water rescue, technical rescue and hazardous materials. He said he has been speaking with the county commissioners and EMA Director Rebecca Owens about the need for such services and will be working with Owens after the April 8 eclipse to do research and develop a plan.

Justus noted that while the sheriff’s office has a dive team, it is for recovery only and not rescue. He also said the Mansfield Fire Department has a hazardous materials team that operates independently.

Justus also reported that testing has been completed on the 32 fire hydrants in Madison Township and that the next step will be to color-code them according to industry standards. The colors will indicate whether the hydrant is on a public or private water system, the water flow and the thread style and size.

Following an executive session, trustees approved a 3% pay raise for the administrative assistant at the fire department, effective April 1, and changed the fiscal officer assistant position from hourly to salaried at a rate of $7,620 per year. Fletcher said the change will allow more flexibility in the work schedule.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison Township OH trustees OK ARPA funds to address flooding issue