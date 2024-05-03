Longmont woman accused of shooting man in the back takes plea deal, sentenced to probation

May 3—A Longmont woman accused of shooting a man in the back in November took a plea deal Friday and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Nedra Webb, 36, appeared out of custody Friday and pleaded guilty to one added count of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor. All other charges were dropped.

As part of the agreement, Webb was sentenced to two years of probation and required to go through a domestic violence evaluation and treatment. Webb will also not be allowed to possess firearms as part of the probation.

"I understand the severity for what I did," Webb said in court. "I'm so sorry for what I did."

According to the affidavit, police responded to a report of a shooting on Linden Street around 6 a.m. Nov. 28. When they arrived at the scene, a man told the officers he had been shot in the back and Webb was seen holding pressure on the wound.

When the responding officers asked what happened, the man refused to explain but said he didn't want to die. He was then transported to the hospital for his injuries, where he recounted the shooting.

Police noted in the affidavit that the man said he was walking around 15th Avenue with a woman. He dipped into an alley heading toward Linden Street when he got knocked down by the gunshot. The man said he didn't recall much about the shooting but said it was not Webb who shot him.

But according to the police report, Ring camera footage showed Webb guiding the man away from the front door toward the garage, saying she did not want to go to jail. After Webb consistently asked him to sit in front of the garage, the man said, "you (expletive) shot me, you can't listen to me?"

A witness said they then heard Webb calling for someone to call 911.

When Longmont police served the search warrant and assessed the crime scene, they located an unused 9 mm bullet inside her purse and found what appeared to be blood evidence.