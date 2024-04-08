Longmont weather: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 58

Apr. 8—Longmont should see clear skies with highs in the 50s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 58, with a low around 31.

Tuesday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 63 and a low around 36.

Wednesday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 61, and an overnight low of 33, with a 20% chance of showers between 1 and 4 p.m.

Thursday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 65 and a low around 37.

Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 76 and a low around 44.