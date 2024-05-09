Longmont police shoot at man reportedly armed with ‘large knife’

DENVER (KDVR) — Two Longmont police officers were placed on administrative leave Wednesday after at least one of them shot at a man reportedly armed with a knife.

According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, officers arrived at the 1300 block of Coffman Street at about 1:37 p.m. on a domestic violence call. Officers contacted the suspect, a Black man, whom police said was uncooperative and “armed with a large knife.”

Officers gave repeated commands to drop the knife, but the man did not comply, according to the release. Officers used “less lethal” options multiple times, the agency reported, which were ineffective. After that, the man allegedly ran toward an occupied residence while still armed.

At that point, officers continued to give commands, ordering him to stop. He did not, and two officers “attempted to use lethal force to stop the suspect from entering the property,” and at least one officer discharged a firearm, the release said. It’s unclear what the other attempt at lethal force could have been.

After shots were fired, police said the suspect was still noncompliant. Additional officers reportedly then used less lethal tactics again until the suspect dropped the weapon and complied with orders.

Longmont police reported that they rendered medical aid before medical personnel could arrive, and the man was transported to a local hospital. The victim reportedly did not have serious injuries.

No police officers were injured.

Anyone who was a witness to the event and has not spoken with police yet is asked to contact Boulder Police Detective Tuck at 303-441-1974 and reference Longmont Police Report #24-4213.

