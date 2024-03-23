Longmont police notes: Police investigate thefts

Mar. 23—Friday

—12:17 p.m. Police took a report of theft in the 800 block of Bross Street. There are no known suspects.

—2:58 p.m. A Longmont resident reported an auto theft in the 300 block of 21st Avenue. Police have no investigative leads.

—6:26 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of 11th Avenue and Atwood Street. Police arrested a woman and issued a summons to a man.

—8 p.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle that was stolen from the 300 block of Quail Road.