Longmont police notes: Officers investigate auto theft

Apr. 20—Friday

—10:40 a.m. Police were sent to the 400 block of Sheley Court for a report of an auto theft.

—10:55 a.m. Officers took a report of burglary and theft in the 2400 block of Scott Court. They have no suspects.

—1:35 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Emery Street. They later took a man into custody.

—4:53 p.m. Officers took a report of shoplifting in the 900 block of South Hover Street.

—9:29 p.m. Police received a report of menacing in the 2700 block of Copper Peak Lane. They arrested a woman.