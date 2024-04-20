Longmont police notes: Officers investigate auto theft
Apr. 20—Friday
—10:40 a.m. Police were sent to the 400 block of Sheley Court for a report of an auto theft.
—10:55 a.m. Officers took a report of burglary and theft in the 2400 block of Scott Court. They have no suspects.
—1:35 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Emery Street. They later took a man into custody.
—4:53 p.m. Officers took a report of shoplifting in the 900 block of South Hover Street.
—9:29 p.m. Police received a report of menacing in the 2700 block of Copper Peak Lane. They arrested a woman.