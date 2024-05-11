Longmont police notes: Officers investigate robbery

May 11—Friday

—3:44 a.m. Officers were sent to a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of Mountain View Avenue.

—8:01 a.m. A woman reported an auto theft in the area of Ken Pratt Boulevard and Third Avenue.

—12:05 p.m. A Longmont resident reported criminal mischief in the 00 block of Gardner Drive. Police have no investigative leads.

—1:41 p.m. Officers took a report of burglary and theft in the 2600 block of Erfert Street. They have no suspects.

—3:36 p.m. Police took a report of an alleged sexual assault in the 600 block of Mountain View Avenue.