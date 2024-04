Apr. 13—Friday

—8:27 a.m. Police were sent to a disturbance at a business in the 600 block of South Emery Street. The case is under investigation.

—9:48 a.m. A Longmont resident reported theft in the 2100 block of Parkview Drive.

—2:40 p.m. Officers took a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Lashley Street.

—6:24 p.m. Police responded to the 1000 block of South Hover Street for a drug violation.